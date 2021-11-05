The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $339.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $229.74 and a 1-year high of $347.82. The company has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.16.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,660 shares of company stock worth $78,690,971 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

