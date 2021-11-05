The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $348.36

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $348.36 and last traded at $348.18, with a volume of 35098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $339.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

The stock has a market cap of $125.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total transaction of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,660 shares of company stock valued at $78,690,971 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 698.4% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 31,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 383,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

