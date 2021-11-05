The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $64.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTON. Truist downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Peloton Interactive has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total value of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,569,497.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,054 shares of company stock valued at $39,772,030 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,324,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,652,000 after acquiring an additional 312,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,616,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,577,000 after buying an additional 769,458 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,588,000 after buying an additional 3,162,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,702,000 after buying an additional 1,486,847 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

