The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.79.

NYSE:HIG opened at $71.94 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.22%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,108,864 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

