The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Holdings Raised by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in The Hershey were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 17,356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760,380 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hershey by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The Hershey by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $49,608,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY stock opened at $175.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.56. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $143.58 and a 1-year high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $889,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,181.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

