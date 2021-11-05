The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,293 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after acquiring an additional 897,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11,704.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after buying an additional 723,122 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 103.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,194,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,711,000 after buying an additional 606,363 shares during the period. Corvex Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 87.2% in the first quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,012,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,666,000 after buying an additional 471,686 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,302,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,346,000 after buying an additional 424,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

LSXMK opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $53.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.