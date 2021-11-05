The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The Macerich has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.96.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 26.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Macerich by 417.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.