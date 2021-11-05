The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Raised by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in The Mosaic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Mosaic by 441.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $38.80 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

