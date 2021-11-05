The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 538,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 5,083,104 shares.The stock last traded at $37.14 and had previously closed at $38.80.

MOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 110.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 968.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

