The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $50,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Progressive by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The Progressive had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.89, for a total value of $1,371,227.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,456.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,145,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,825.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

