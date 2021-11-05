The Southern (NYSE:SO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Southern (NYSE:SO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.25-3.35 EPS.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,780,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The Southern has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 22,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,505,243.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

