The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Timken in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Timken’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get The Timken alerts:

TKR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

NYSE TKR opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.70. The Timken has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $32,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 56.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.