TheStreet Upgrades Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,597.45.

Booking stock opened at $2,437.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.49, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,701.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,400.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,306.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 41.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Booking by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

