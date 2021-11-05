TheStreet Upgrades Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to B

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
