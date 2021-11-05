TheStreet Upgrades Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) to B

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.20. Good Times Restaurants has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $33.95 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 18.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,005 shares in the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

