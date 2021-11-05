TheStreet Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.58.

Paramount Group stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 20,462 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 573.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 290,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 247,036 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 302,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 31,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 53.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,150,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,910,000 after buying an additional 1,100,643 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

