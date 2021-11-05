Thomas J. Healy Sells 300,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $8.38 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $27.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 772,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the first quarter worth $2,929,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $1,326,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 17.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the second quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

