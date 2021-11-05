ThreeFold Hits Market Cap of $3.59 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.59 million and $9,285.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00084972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00081227 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00125166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00103524 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

