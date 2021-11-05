TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research note released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.70).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 276.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.44. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.46. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

