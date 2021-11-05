Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Raised to C$1.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC upgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.90.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

TWM stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.37. 319,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,270. The company has a market cap of C$464.84 million and a PE ratio of 6.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.