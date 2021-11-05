Tidewater (TDW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.22). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $89.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $12.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tidewater has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $495.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

