Toast (NYSE:TOST) Hits New 52-Week High at $67.65

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.65 and last traded at $66.70, with a volume of 8206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In related news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (NYSE:TOST)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

