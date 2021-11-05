TokenPay (TPAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120,071.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $120,071.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,419.36 or 1.00218130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00060932 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00043958 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00710653 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

