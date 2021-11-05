TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at KeyCorp

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TopBuild from $246.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark upgraded TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $268.70.

Get TopBuild alerts:

NYSE BLD traded up $4.13 on Thursday, reaching $265.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,529. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $154.30 and a twelve month high of $266.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in TopBuild by 16.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TopBuild by 454.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in TopBuild by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.