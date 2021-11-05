TOWER (TOWER) Price Up 41% This Week

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 5th. One TOWER coin can currently be bought for $0.0871 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOWER has traded up 41% against the dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $20.70 million and approximately $4.57 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00053858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.42 or 0.00245175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004617 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00096740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

