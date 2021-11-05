TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after buying an additional 1,540,701 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,732,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 863,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 97,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $982,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRTX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 362.16 and a quick ratio of 362.16. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -69.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

