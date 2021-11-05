TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of NYSE TRTX opened at $13.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.87. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 362.16 and a current ratio of 362.16.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 221,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

