TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $32.77

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $30.56. TPI Composites shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,390 shares changing hands.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.08.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.09 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in TPI Composites by 4.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 521,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,151 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $8,949,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TPI Composites by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.