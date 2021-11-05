TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of TCON traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.61. 197,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,605. The company has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $12.20.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TCON. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.
Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.