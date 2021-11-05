Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,125 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,587% compared to the average volume of 126 put options.

GFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in GFL Environmental by 156.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

