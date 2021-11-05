Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TNLIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trainline currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF remained flat at $$4.32 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. Trainline has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

