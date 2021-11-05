Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 520 ($6.79). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.

TGA opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.89. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).

About Transglobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe’s common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.

