Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Transglobe Energy (LON:TGA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 520 ($6.79). Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.86% from the company’s previous close.
TGA opened at GBX 306 ($4.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.89. Transglobe Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 110.02 ($1.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.19 ($6.51).
About Transglobe Energy
