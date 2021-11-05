TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.39

TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as high as C$3.27. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at C$3.15, with a volume of 82,330 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$319.00 price target on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.40. The stock has a market cap of C$247.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$62.17 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

