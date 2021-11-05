Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transocean in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine anticipates that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Transocean has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 155.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,955,148 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,601,000 after buying an additional 9,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 562.4% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 355,691 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 301,991 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

