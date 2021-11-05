Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) had its price target decreased by Barrington Research from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

TZOO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.56 million, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 131,188.56% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 96,414 shares of company stock worth $1,150,649 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

