Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 8.80%.

NYSE TREC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,291. The company has a market capitalization of $191.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trecora Resources stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

