Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the September 30th total of 170,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

NASDAQ TRMR opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $81.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

