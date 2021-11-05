Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Coverage Initiated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$16.75 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.43.

TCN opened at C$17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. Tricon Residential has a fifty-two week low of C$10.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

