TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.63

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.63 and last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.67.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in TriMas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 337,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,694,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,385,000 after buying an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

