TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.360-$0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.TriNet Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.880-$5.120 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $71.92 target price for the company.

Shares of TNET traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.90. The stock had a trading volume of 420,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.34.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,829. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TriNet Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of TriNet Group worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

