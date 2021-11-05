Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Price Target Raised to $19.50

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRIN traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 80,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.