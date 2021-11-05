Trinity Network Credit Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,104.00 (TNC)

Trinity Network Credit (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Trinity Network Credit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Trinity Network Credit has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar. Trinity Network Credit has a total market cap of $515,205.62 and approximately $33,104.00 worth of Trinity Network Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Trinity Network Credit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.42 or 0.00244250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00096538 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Trinity Network Credit

Trinity Network Credit (TNC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Trinity Network Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 333,333,333 coins. The Reddit community for Trinity Network Credit is /r/TrinityTNC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Trinity Network Credit is trinity.tech . Trinity Network Credit’s official Twitter account is @TrinityCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

Buying and Selling Trinity Network Credit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trinity Network Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trinity Network Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trinity Network Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trinity Network Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trinity Network Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.