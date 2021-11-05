Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Bought by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 0.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

