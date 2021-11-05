TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 112.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.4%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.47. 360,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,338. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $571.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TPVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

