TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $16.50 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,436. The firm has a market cap of $563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.79. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $18.06.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 49.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

