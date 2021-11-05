Triterras, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Triterras by 104.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triterras by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Triterras
Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
