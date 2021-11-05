Triterras, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Triterras in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 494,385 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Triterras by 104.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Triterras by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triterras by 57.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 48,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,932 shares in the last quarter. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

