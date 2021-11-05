TROY (TROY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.78 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. TROY has a total market capitalization of $132.85 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . The official website for TROY is troytrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TROY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

