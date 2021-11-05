TrueChain Reaches Market Cap of $13.64 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, TrueChain has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One TrueChain coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. TrueChain has a market cap of $13.64 million and $2.28 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00383530 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro . TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.