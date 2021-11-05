Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GoDaddy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.10. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GoDaddy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GDDY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $93.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

