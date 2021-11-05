Truist Securiti Comments on agilon health, inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn ($1.02) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist cut their price objective on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE AGL opened at $25.11 on Thursday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $20.81 and a 52 week high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.92.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

