Truist Securiti Weighs in on Cousins Properties Incorporated’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cousins Properties in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cousins Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

